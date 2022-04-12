Adidas, Allbirds Release Their Lowest Carbon Running Shoes

New Delhi – Adidas and Allbirds expand their collaboration with the launch of the Adizero X AllBirds 2.94KG CO2E. An evolution of the FUTURECRAFT.FOOTPRINT, this new iteration continues to be the lowest carbon performance shoe Adidas has ever created. The new collaboration seeks to highlight that each pair with a carbon footprint of 2.9 KG CO2E, is created with 63% fewer emissions*. The ADIZERO X ALLBIRDS 2.94 KG CO2E showcases a new approach to design and an alternative method of manufacturing that drastically reduces carbon impact.

The ADIZERO X ALLBIRDS 2.94 KG CO2E Features:

Bio-based EVA - The midsole is made with 17% plant-based content, developed in part with natural materials.

Outsole innovation - The outsole, which is made with 10% recycled rubber, is designed to reduce the CO2 footprint compared to conventional outsoles.

Removal of the torsion bar -Removing the torsion bar resulted in higher flexibility while on the run.

Tangram design creation - All individual parts in this particular design, would achieve as little scrap as possible in production in order to reduce waste

- All individual parts in this particular design, would achieve as little scrap as possible in production in order to reduce waste Upper material - The upper is made with 77% recycled polyester and 23% natural lyocell—a fiber made from sustainably grown wood-- designed to create a lightweight upper that lives up to expectations with a reduced carbon impact.

Features with 100% recycled polyester - The lining, laces, and embroidery all feature 100% recycled polyester.

Carbon footprint callout for transparency- A nutrition list on the tongue reflects the carbon footprint of each lifecycle stage.

The new range comes in four new colorways including Core Black/ Bliss, Cloud White/ Carbon, Core Black/ Acid Red and Allbirds’ exclusive colorway. Available from April 12 in select stores across India and at the Adidas website for INR 11,999