Adelaide International: Rohan Bopanna And Ramkumar Ramanathan Win Title

Indian Tennis players Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan won the Adelaide International doubles title on Sunday with a hard-fought 7-6 (6) 6-1 triumph against top seeds Ivan Dodig and Marcelo Melo, teaming up for the first time on the ATP Tour.

Bopanna's superb service returns at critical periods, along with Ramkumar's all-around performance, swung the match in their favor.

The Indians saved all four break points they faced and broke their opponents twice in the one-hour and 21-minute match.

It was Bopanna's 20th ATP doubles championship and Ramkumar's first since he was only competing in his second top showdown at this level, having finished runner-up at the Hall of Fame Tennis Championships in 2018.

Bopanna and Ramkumar will share the prize money of USD 18700 and gain 250 ranking points apiece.

The victory would be a tremendous confidence boost for Ramkumar as he prepares for the Australian Open Qualifiers, where he hopes to enter the singles main draw of a Grand Slam for the first time.