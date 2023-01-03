Adam Zampa Is True Rajasthan Royal Say Netizens, Deets Inside

Jan 03, 2023, 17:31 IST
- Sakshi Post

In the match between Melbourne Stars & Melbourne Renegade, Adam Zampa was given the task of bowling the 20th over. The astute leg spinner dismissed Akeal Hosein on the second ball, while he was bowling wicket to wicket. Zampa was about to deliver the fifth ball of the over when he mankad Tom Rogers, but the third umpire overturned him and called it not out.

Zampa was completely taken aback. During the playback, it was clear that he finished his activity and then handled the non-striker. As a result, the ruling was reversed. The Melbourne Renegades finished their innings with a score of 141-7.

Meanwhile, netizens said that Adam Zampa is a true Rajasthan Royal player. It is known that earlier Ravi Chandran did mankad in IPL. Now, Adam Zampa and Ravi Chandran Ashwin were in the RR team. So People comparing Adam Zampa and Ashwin


