Actor Madhavan's Son Vedant Wins 7 Medals At Khelo India Youth Games

Actor Madhavan was proud as his son Vedaant Madhavan earned seven gold in the Khelo India Youth Games 2023. At the competition, Vedaant earned five gold medals and two silver medals. Madhavan took to Twitter to post photos of his son posing with his medals and to celebrate the wonderful occasion with his supporters. Vedaant has emerged as one of India's most promising swimmers in recent years, having already earned the country multiple international honours.

"VERY grateful & humbled by the performances of @fernandes_apeksha ( 6 golds,1 silver,PB $ records)& @VedaantMadhavan (5golds &2 silver).Thank you @ansadxb & Pradeep sir for the unwavering efforts & @ChouhanShivraj & @ianuragthakur for the brilliant #KheloIndiaInMP. So proud." tweeted Madhavan

VERY grateful & humbled by the performances of @fernandes_apeksha ( 6 golds,1 silver,PB $ records)& @VedaantMadhavan (5golds &2 silver).Thank you @ansadxb & Pradeep sir for the unwavering efforts & @ChouhanShivraj & @ianuragthakur for the brilliant #KheloIndiaInMP. So proud pic.twitter.com/ZIz4XAeuwN — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 12, 2023

Vedaant won the gold medal in the men's 800m freestyle event at the Danish Open swimming tournament in Copenhagen, defeating local swimmer Alexander L Bjorn. At the same tournament, he had previously won silver in the 1500m freestyle.

Vedaant previously earned a bronze medal at the Latvia Open in March 2021 and seven medals (four silver and three bronze) in last year's Junior National Aquatic Championships.

Also Read: BGT 2023: David Warner Likely To be Dropped For 2nd Test