Bhubaneshwar: Actor R Madhavan’s son Vedaant Madhavan broke the national record in 1500m freestyle event for group I boys at the ongoing Junior National Aquatic Championships here on Sunday. He rewrote the previous National Junior Record holder’s record of 16 minutes and established a new meet milestone.

Maharashtra's Vedaant Madhavan, with good pace and an efficient stroke clocked 16:01.73 to erase his statemate Advait Page's 2017 record of 16:06.43 seconds.

In the 1500m freestyle event, Vedaant beat Karnataka's Amogh Anand Venkatesh (16:21.98 seconds) and Bengal's Shubhojeet Gupta (16:34.06) to achieve this feat, who won the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Proud dad Madhavan shared a video of his son Vedaant at the aquatic meet which featured the commentator’s voiceover in the background.

“Around 16 minutes, he has broken Advait’s record at the 780 m mark but he picked up his pace beautifully, I did not expect him to do it,” the commentator is heard saying, adding that they will get the official timing soon.

Never say never . 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️🤗🤗 National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle broken. ❤️❤️🙏🙏@VedaantMadhavan pic.twitter.com/Vx6R2PDfwc — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 17, 2022

Vedaant’s father Madhavan wrote, “Never say never. National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle broken,” and added several hearts, folded hands emojis to his post. Vedaant is a professional swimmer and won a gold in swimming at the Danish Open 2022 in Copenhagen.

