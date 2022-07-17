Actor Madhavan Says Never Say Never as Son Vedaant Rewrites New Record in 1500m Freestyle

Jul 17, 2022, 21:49 IST
Bhubaneshwar: Actor R Madhavan’s son Vedaant Madhavan broke the national record in 1500m freestyle event for group I boys at the ongoing Junior National Aquatic Championships here on Sunday. He rewrote the previous National Junior Record holder’s record of 16 minutes and established a new meet milestone.

Maharashtra's Vedaant Madhavan, with good pace and an efficient stroke clocked 16:01.73 to erase his statemate Advait Page's 2017 record of 16:06.43 seconds. 

In the 1500m freestyle event, Vedaant beat Karnataka's Amogh Anand Venkatesh (16:21.98 seconds) and Bengal's Shubhojeet Gupta (16:34.06) to achieve this feat, who won the silver and bronze medals respectively. 

Proud dad Madhavan shared a video of his son Vedaant at the aquatic meet which featured the commentator’s voiceover in the background. 

“Around 16 minutes, he has broken Advait’s record at the 780 m mark but he picked up his pace beautifully, I did not expect him to do it,” the commentator is heard saying, adding that they will get the official timing soon.

Vedaant’s father Madhavan wrote, “Never say never. National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle broken,” and added several hearts, folded hands emojis to his post. Vedaant is a professional swimmer and won a gold in swimming at the Danish Open 2022 in Copenhagen. 
 


