This Actor Can Play The Role In My Biopic: Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina is one of Team India's most respected cricketers. Raina stunned the cricketing world when he and MS Dhoni announced their retirement from international cricket on August 15th of last year.

The left-hander is still with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp and was last seen in action during the first phase of the IPL 2021 before the tournament was disrupted by the Covid-19 cases.

While the second phase of the IPL 2021 is still a few months away, the CSK legend picked a few South Indian actors who would be excellent at portraying him on screen.

"I definitely want someone who can carry that emotion forward because it's not easy to play for the country or CSK. I'm looking for someone from the South that can really pull it off. So they'll understand how important Chennai and the Chennai Super Kings are to me, Raina explained."I have two or three names in mind."

He revealed his choices after being asked. "I'd go with Suriya. I am confident in his acting abilities. And Dulquer Salmaan is a fantastic actor," said Suresh Raina