Action Against RCB Player For Breaching IPL Code Of Conduct

Dinesh Karthik of Royal Challengers Bangalore was penalised for violating the IPL Code of Conduct during the IPL 2022 Eliminator match against Lucknow Super Giants.

"Dinesh Karthik of Royal Challengers Bangalore was reprimanded for violating the TATA Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's Eliminator encounter against Lucknow Super Giants on May 25th at Eden Gardens in Kolkata," the IPL said in an official statement on Friday.

Karthik's violation was classified as a Level 1 offence, and the match referee's verdict is final. The sentence was accepted by the experienced right-hander.

"Mr. Karthik accepted the sentence after admitting to the Level 1 infraction under Article 2.3 of the IPL Code of Conduct." The Match Referee's judgment is final and binding for Level 1 violations of the Code of Conduct," the statement said.

The official announcement did not specify why Karthik was reprimanded, although it was most likely due to the Dinesh Karthik's response after failing to make contact off an Avesh Khan ball in the final over of the RCB innings. Karthik moved across to attempt the ramp shot but failed to make contact. He was furious with himself and yelled angrily.