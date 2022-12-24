Ace Shuttler PV Sindhu Only Indian Player in Forbes List of Highest Paid Female Athlete 2022

New Delhi: The two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu was named world’s 12th highest-paid female athlete in 2022 by Forbes. She is the only Indian player in the top 25 in Forbes annual list of the highest-paid female athletes in the world.

According to reports, Sindhu has a total earning of 7.1 million US dollars and that puts her ahead of her peers like reigning world champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan and Olympic gold medallist Chen Yufei of China.

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka tops the list. For the third straight year, Osaka retained her place as number one highest-paid female athlete by Forbes. Osaka has accumulated a total wealth of 51.1 million US dollars.

The 2022 highest-paid female athlete list is dominated mostly by tennis players as seven of the top 10 are tennis players. Grand Slam champion Serena Williams who left tennis earlier this year ranked second on the list with a grand 41.3 million US dollars earnings.

