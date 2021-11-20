Abu Dhabi T10 Chris Gayle Storm Continues

The T20 Dubai T10 league which started on Friday (November 19) seen magnificent innings in the first match between Abu Dhabi and Bangla Tigers. Team Abu Dhabi won the match by 40 runs against Bangla Tigers

Universal Boss- Chris Gayle is representing Team Abu Dhabi and played a spectacular match. He scored 49 runs off 23 balls with five sixes and six fours.

Along with Gayle, opener, Paul Stirling also scored a half-century as Abu Dhabi scored a massive 145 for 4 in the allotted 10 overs.

Also Read: Peng Shuai Missing, Where is She Now?

Chasing the total, the Bangla Tigers were restricted to 108 for 8 in the allotted 20 overs.

The league features star players such as Chris Gayle, Faf Duplessis, Mohamed Hafeez, and Livingstone.