AbD Goofs Up Indian Independence Day Tweet, Deets Inside
India celebrated its 75th Independence Day on Monday. Indian cricket players shared their wishes on social media platforms, surprisingly international cricketers like Kieron Pollard, David Warner, and Kevin Pietersen also wished the Indians. Former South Africa batsman and renowned cricketer AB de Villiers was among the international cricketers who took to Twitter to wish the Indians on Independence Day.
Here's ABD's tweet:
Happy 76th #Independence day India!
I feel loved every time I play in India, no matter which team I play for
Congratulations on #75NotOut from all of us!@BCCI @IPL @Dream11 @josbuttler @jbairstow21 #kanewilliamson @faf1307 @KagisoRabada25 pic.twitter.com/k264vh5r7k
— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) August 15, 2022
Fans quickly pointed out a mistake in the tweet that ABD wrote 76 instead of the 75th anniversary of India's independence
However, AB De Villiers did not delete the post and he gave an amazing reply to his fans. "It was all part of my plan! Glad I have everyone’s attention now", he tweeted
Here is the full tweet:
Anyway, let’s focus on what’s important here, celebrating India🎉🎉🎉have a good day everyone
— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) August 15, 2022