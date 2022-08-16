AbD Goofs Up Indian Independence Day Tweet, Deets Inside

India celebrated its 75th Independence Day on Monday. Indian cricket players shared their wishes on social media platforms, surprisingly international cricketers like Kieron Pollard, David Warner, and Kevin Pietersen also wished the Indians. Former South Africa batsman and renowned cricketer AB de Villiers was among the international cricketers who took to Twitter to wish the Indians on Independence Day.

Here's ABD's tweet:

Fans quickly pointed out a mistake in the tweet that ABD wrote 76 instead of the 75th anniversary of India's independence

Also Read: FIFA Suspends All India Football Federation Due To This Reason

However, AB De Villiers did not delete the post and he gave an amazing reply to his fans. "It was all part of my plan! Glad I have everyone’s attention now", he tweeted

Here is the full tweet: