AB De Villiers Hints at Joining RCB

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers is regarded as one of the game's all-time greats. He recently announced his farewell to cricket, and the whole cricketing community and fans were shocked.

In his recent interview, De Villiers said he is unclear about his immediate future but believes he has a bigger role to play in South African cricket. He believes he has been developing younger talents for the last several years and aspires to make a significant difference in the lives of players.

"I still think I have a role to play in South African cricket as well as in the IPL with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). I have no clue what will happen next, but I'll take it one day at a time and see what happens. For the past few years, I have been looking after and mentoring some young people with potential and skills," Said Ab de Villiers

Following this, RCB fans were ecstatic and eager to see De Villiers return to the team.