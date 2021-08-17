South African cricketer AB de Villiers congratulated Indian Captain Virat Kohli on the test match win. It is a known fact that Kohli and Villiers share a good bond. They play together for RCB and over all these years, their friendship became stronger.

The South African cricketer took to social media to congratulate his friend after India beat England by 151 runs at Lord’s. He shared a morphed picture of Sourav Ganguly. He photoshopped Kohli’s face on Ganguly’s epic shirt removing moments from the same stadium, Lord’s.

“Big Day! #INDvENG :- Take a Bow #ViratKohli ! What a Match! @ShuklaRajiv” wrote Villiers on Twitter. Check out the post here:

Netizens are loving this post and find it hilarious. Some were happy taking a trip back the memory lane with Ganguly’s epic photo. Even Virat Kohli took to Twitter to express his happiness. He appreciated the team effort and wished everyone on the win. “What a game of cricket. Everyone stepping up, love the commitment and attitude. Way to go boys,” he wrote.

What a game of cricket 👌

Everyone stepping up, love the commitment and attitude. Way to go boys 🇮🇳 💪 pic.twitter.com/hSgmxkLiiP — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 16, 2021

In the second test match against England, India defeated the host nation by 151 runs and took the series lead with 1-0. At one point, it looked like India have lost the match. But, in the second innings, Indian tailenders Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami made a remarkable 89 run partnership and pushed the score to 298.