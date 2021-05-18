A23 To Host India’s Largest Online Rummy Tournament ‘A23 RIO 2021’

A23, India's first skill gaming portal owned and operated by Head Digital Works today announced India’s largest online rummy tournament - ‘A23 Rummy Indian Open (RIO) 2021’. The three-month-long tournament will begin on May 22, 2021, and end with a Grand Finale to be hosted on August 22, 2021. With a total prize pool of ₹25 crores, ‘A23 RIO 2021’ is expected to witness over two hundred thousand online rummy enthusiasts in India coming together to flex their skills on a common platform from the comfort of their homes.

Open for all Indian residents above the age of 18 years, the ‘A23 RIO 2021’ tournament will follow a no-bias elimination format panned across a qualification structure. All the participants will hold a fair chance to compete with an entry fee of just ₹11 and win big, with the tournament winner taking prize money of ₹1 crore.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Deepak Gullapalli, Founder & CEO, Head Digital Works said, “We have been the pioneers in bringing India its first classical online rummy platform and continuing this endeavor, we at A23, are excited to announce A23 RIO 2021 - India’s largest online rummy tournament. The tournament will offer Indians a chance to hone their skills and win big while playing one of their favorite games online. As we strive to improve the online gaming experience with our platform, the tournament will give us a much-needed boost to strengthen our consumer base amongst professionals, enthusiasts and casual gamers.”

“We are all aware of the challenging and unprecedented times that we live in owing to the pandemic across the nation and we sincerely hope that this tournament will bring some much-needed positivity and cheer for fellow Indian gamers and enjoy while staying safe at home with their loved ones”, Deepak further added.

A23 launched the tournament online with an enticing audio-visual campaign detailing the structure of the tournament. It features various elements of the tournament starting from the registration process to the ladder to the finale. The campaign is live on social media and other digital platforms catching the eye-balls of rummy aficionados across India.

A23 is known for its successful Indian rummy tournaments which have gained significant traction amongst digital gamers over years. A23 has delivered winning formats of online rummy tournaments in the past with daily tournaments like ‘Sit And Go’, ‘Ace Points’, and ‘Beginner Tourneys’, and special tournaments like ‘Knockout Bash’, ‘Royal Ace Tourney’, and ‘Ace Ride’.

Registration Link: www.a23.com

Campaign Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SJny9McVGZQ