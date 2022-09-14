75th Senior National Aquatic Championships: Olympian Swimmer Maana Patel Wins 4 Gold Medals

Maana Patel, an Olympian swimmer, and ENGN athlete won four gold and two bronze medals at the 75th Senior National Aquatic Championships in Guwahati. She was also named the tournament's best female swimmer.

The four gold medals include a new national record in the 50-meter backstroke,100-meter backstroke, 200-meter backstroke, and the 450-meter mix medley relay. She also won two bronze medals: a 50-meter freestyle with a new personal best time and a 450-meter mix freestyle relay.

Maana specialises in the backstroke. She is the first Indian female swimmer to be qualified for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. She also holds the national record for the 100-meter backstroke.

