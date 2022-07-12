75 Years Of Independence: India vs Rest Of The World Match Likely To Play On This Date

The central government is hosting Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to commemorate India's 75 years of independence. As part of this, the Indian government has asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to organise a cricket match between the Indian team and the rest of the World XI on August 22, reports said.

The Ministry of Culture, which sent the proposal, is in talks with BCCI officials to try and entice top Indian players as well as popular cricketers from abroad to play the match as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign.

The government's Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign is an endeavour to celebrate and remember 75 years of independence, with an emphasis on recognising events and people who, although involved in the liberation movement, have mostly gone unnoticed.

"The government has proposed organising a cricket match between India XI and World XI on August 22. We would need at least 13-14 international players for the remainder of the global team, and their availability is something we need to check on," confirmed the BCCI official which reported in insidesport

Also Read: KL Rahul- Athiya Shetty Set To Tie Knot On This Date, Reports

On the other hand, English domestic cricket is ongoing, as well as the Caribbean Premier League will start, so obtaining top international players for the match may be tough. However, BCCI officials will be in Birmingham for the ICC annual meeting (July 22-26), when they may negotiate with authorities from other boards about releasing a couple of their players for the match in India. While nothing has been finalised yet, if it takes place, will most likely take place at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla venue.