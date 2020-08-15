India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day on Saturday. People from different walks of life and society are are posting their Independence Day wishes. The Indian cricket fraternity and other sporting celebs also took to Twitter to post their wishes.

Virat Kohli tweeted as, "Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day! Flag of India God bless our great nation and its countrymen especially the ones who are away from their families, fighting on the front lines to keep us safe. Jai Hind."

Yuvraj wrote on his micro-blogging site, "Thousands martyred their lives so that we could achieve independence. Let's become citizens who honor that sacrifice and bring glory to our nation. 2020 has been a difficult year for all, but with the courageous spirit of India, we will win, united as one."

Sachin Tendulkar wrote as, "This 15th August is different. Today is our time to stand up as a collective and be united as one and fight this war against COVID together. There is no power that can defeat 1.3 billion Indians."

Sania Mirza tweeted as, "Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians, Unity, diversity, humility, and acceptability.. It’s the India I’ve always known and it’s the India I always wish to see for the future."

Rohit Sharma tweeted, "Wishing every Indian a happy #IndependenceDay. Nothing like stepping out for your country."

Ajinkya Rahane posted a video where he reminisced the Independence Day celebrations in his school days and urged the Indians to stay safe amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Here is the video.

Saina Nehwal tweeted as, "This Independence Day pledge to be vocal for local. Support businesses that run in and for India. Shop now at Kaira and avail the exciting new collection at reduced rates today. Jai Hind!"

Virender Sehwag took to his Twitter and wrote, "Independence means enjoying freedom and empowering others too to let them do so. Gratitude to all those who fought to make Bharat's Independence possible. May God bless Bharat."

Ashwin tweeted as, "The Jallianwala bagh massacre made my heart cringe, the swadeshi movement made my heart swell in pride. We marched on to liberate ourselves in 1947 and we will march on to get over this pandemic soon enough. Happy Independence to day to the billion Indians."

Suresh Raina tweeted as, "Happy Independence Day. Let's celebrate the freedom & salute our freedom fighters who are still fighting to protect us. Can't thank you enough for your patriotism & all the sacrifices you make. Prosperity, happiness and health to all!"