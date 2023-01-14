7,000 Tickets Released For IND vs NZ 1st ODI Hyderabad Match

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) released 7,000 tickets for the first ODI between India and New Zealand on Paytm on Saturday, January 14. 6,000 tickets which were released yesterday, January 13 have been sold completely.

This time, the HCA has decided to sell match tickets online to prevent any untoward incidents.

Men in Blue will play three ODIs against Kiwis starting January 18.

The Board of control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India’s squad for New Zealand ODIs.

India’s squad for NZ ODIs:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik

How to book online tickets:

1. Open Paytm App and click on event tickets

2. Select India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match in Hyderabad

3. Filter by price and choose the stand you want.

4. Pay the amount using the UPI, credit card, or debit card

