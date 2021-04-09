5 Players Who May Retire After IPL 2021

IPl 2021: The richest cricket league in the world IPL is all set to start within hours. The opening match will be between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal challengers Bangalore (RCB). The matches will be played in a bio-bubble format. The audience are excited about watching and cheering for their favorite teams. But in one corner, a piece of news has gone viral on the internet that. The buzz is that a few players may not play in the upcoming IPL seasons. Let’s see who are those

1. MS Dhoni

The Chennai Super Kings Skipper MS Dhoni has a huge fan following in IPL. MS Dhoni is named Thalaiva of the cricket franchise. In his IPL career, he has won 3 titles, and runner-up five times. Except in the last season, the Chennai Super Kings team has always been in the top four. Now, a news had gone viral saying that IPL 2021 was the last season for MS Dhoni. However, Team CEO Kasi Viswanathan clarified it was fake.

2. Harbajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh is playing IPL since 2008, when the IPL started. He played for Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and now in IPL 2021 he is representing Kolkata Knight Riders. Till now, he has taken 150 wickets. We have to wait and see whether Harbhajan Singh Will be in the next season or not.

3. Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle is called Universe Boss. He started his IPL career in 2009. He is a master of breaking all the records. Till now, he scored 4772 runs, 349 sixes and six half-centuries. He played for RCB and now in IPL 2021, he is representing the Punjab Kings team.

4. AB de Villers

Fans call him Master 360. From starting of the IPL season, Ab de Villers is representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore. As the name represents, Abde is good at batting, bowling and fielding. Till now, RCB has not won a single IPL title.

5. Imran Thair

Imran Thair Joined the IPL in 2014. From the starting of his IPL career, he has played for the Chennai Super Kings Team. Till now he has taken 80 wickets. After the IPL 2021 season, there is a high chance of Thair retiring from the IPL.