4 Rising Gaming Trends in India That Everyone Should Know

Whether it's increasing penetration of gaming apps, the unprecedented growth of cloud gaming services, or an influx of highly advanced upgraded gaming software, the online gaming industry is leapfrogging in the marketplace. All such factors have made the gaming industry reach a very powerful position. The industry is not only going mainstream but also expanding at double the rate. As per the report by KPMG, the online gaming industry in India is expected to grow at a rate of 20% i.e. to $1 billion by 2021 from the current $360 million. Game designers and developers are leaving no stone unturned to create the best immersive gaming environment and add upgraded features in the existing systems. Right from the game designers to investors and the marketers, everyone is dedicated to bringing relevant innovations to the gaming lexicon.

Let’s quickly have a look at the top gaming trends that have been uplifting the gaming industry of India:

Exponential Growth of Cloud Gaming Services

The cloud-based services are the real game-changers that disrupted the gaming industry. These services have been enhancing the gaming experience of the players. With the availability of faster WiFi, players are seen streaming their favorite games and interacting with the different gaming enthusiasts.

Online Platforms Reviving the Love for Traditional Cards Games

Game developers and marketers have recognized the love for cards and come up with online platforms where you can play your favorite card games without going to a local casino. Popular card games like Poker, Rummy, Teen Patti, and much more are now available online for the players. Not only are they providing them a seamless platform to play the card games, but also working on the game customization by creating innovative tournament titles in different local languages. For instance, by doing a poker game download, players can also earn massive daily income from the comfort of their homes and create a passive source of income. Real money games combined with the opportunities of earning big is the driving factor.

Fantasy sports - a new love of the players

Initially, the growth of fantasy gaming platforms started with cricket where players got the chance of making a virtual team of real players and participating in a tournament or match. With the growing awareness and popularity of fantasy sports, other games like hockey, football, baseball, etc. are starting to make their space in the world of fantasy sports. Fantasy sports are reportedly enjoying a large user base and skyrocketing the growth of the gaming sector.

The arrival of AR & VR Gaming

AR and VR gaming are receiving a lot of appreciation as they are providing an immersive gaming experience to the players. Such technologies are not only making space for collaborative gaming experiences but also empowering them with a seamless experience with high-end graphics, sounds, animations, etc. to make you feel that you are right inside the game.

It has been observed that online gaming encourages social interaction and also serves a medium where players can relieve all their stress. The icing on the cake is that if you have a poker app or any other game app like PUBG in your mobile, you can increase your earnings by playing or streaming on-the-go and contribute to the gaming community as well.