2nd ODI: Glenn Maxwell Treated To Epic Meme By Kings XI Punjab BattingCoach Wasim Jaffer After Stunning Knock

Cricketer Glenn Maxwell’s performance has been amazing in the recent ODI series as he plays for Australia. Contrary to his phenomenal performance in the ODI series, Maxwell did not do well in the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. In the first ODI against India, Glenn was able to hit 45 runs from 19 balls. He continued his smashing feat in the second ODI with 63 runs off 29 balls.

Maxwell plays for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in IPL series. His IPL team’s coach Wasim Jaffer, posted a meme from the Hindi movie, ‘Sarfarosh’ for the cricketer. The coach tagged Maxwell and posted a screenshot of Naseeruddin Shah’s dialogue from the movie, ‘Sarfarosh’

The dialogue in the picture says, "Gunaah Hai Yeh!” (It is crime) or (This is sin).

By winning both the ODI matches, Australia is now in lead with 2-0 from three matches. India did not perform too well in these matches.