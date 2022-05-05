BRAZIL: Telangana’s Dhanush Srikanth won the first gold medal for India in the men's 10m air rifle competition on day three of the ongoing 24th Deaflympics at Caxias do Sul, Brazil. Along with his India’s Shourya Saini put the icing on India's cake with a bronze, finishing behind Korea's Kim Woo Rim in the eight-man final on Wednesday.

Dhanush shot 247.5, a finals world record score, to emerge triumphant as Kim fell short with 246.6, while Shourya finished third with 224.3.Dhanush trains at Olympic bronze medallist shooter, Gangan Narang's academy in Hyderabad who also shared the proud moment.

Later the Indian badminton team also won gold beating Japan 3-1 in the final to make it a double celebration for the country.

2️⃣nd GOLD 🥇for India at Brazil #Deaflympics2021 😁#TeamIndia 🇮🇳 defeated Japan 🇯🇵 3-1 in the Finals of Badminton Team event to win 3rd medal 🏅 of the day 😎😎 Heartiest congratulations to the #Badminton 🏸 Contingent 🎉🎊 Superb Effort 👏👏#JeetKaJazba pic.twitter.com/5Vu6vXaqtX — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) May 4, 2022

India’s medal tally with two gold and one bronze medal has put India in the eighth spot while Ukraine tops the list currently with 19 gold, six silver and 13 bronze medals.India has sent 10 shooters in their 65-strong contingent for the Brazil Deaflympics. It is their largest and youngest-ever squad and will be participating in 11 sporting disciplines.

#Deaflympics2021 begins today in Brazil. #TeamIndia has sent the biggest ever contingent Before leaving for Brazil, the contingent visited #NationalWarMemorial where they learnt about & paid tribute to our heroes @PMOIndia @rajnathsingh @salute2soldier @DeafSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/QibTk4JeJz — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) May 1, 2022

