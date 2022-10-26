2022 WTA Finals Date, Venue and Streaming Time
WTA Finals is going to be held from 31st October to 7th November 2022. In this tournament, the top 8 highest-ranked singles and doubles players will participate. WTA Finals is scheduled to take place at Fort Worth in Texas.
WTA Finals 2022 Schedule:
Round Robin Group Matches - 31st October to 5th November
Semifinals - 6th November
Finals - 7th November
Here is the list of the players to feature in the WTA Finals 2022:
Singles:
Iga Swiatek
Ons Jabeur
Jessica Pegula
Aryna Sabalenka
Coco Gauff
Caroline Garcia
Daria Kasatkina
Doubles
Barbora Krejcikova/ Katerina Siniakova
Desirae Krawczyk / Demi Schuurs
Gabriela Dabrowski/ Giuliana Olmos
Coco Gauff/Jessica Pegula
Lyudmyla Kichenok/ Jelena Ostapenko
Veronika Kudermetova/ Elise Mertens
Yang Zhaoxuan / Xu Yifan
Know where to watch WTA Finals 2022:
People from the USA can watch the WTA Finals 2022 on Tennis Channel and coming to UK fans, they can watch the matches on Prime Video. Fans from India can watch the matches on Voot.
Prize Money:
2022 WTA Finals is the women's championship tennis tournament run by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA). The prize money is $5,000,000