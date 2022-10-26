2022 WTA Finals Date, Venue and Streaming Time

WTA Finals is going to be held from 31st October to 7th November 2022. In this tournament, the top 8 highest-ranked singles and doubles players will participate. WTA Finals is scheduled to take place at Fort Worth in Texas.

WTA Finals 2022 Schedule:

Round Robin Group Matches - 31st October to 5th November

Semifinals - 6th November

Finals - 7th November

Here is the list of the players to feature in the WTA Finals 2022:

Singles:

Iga Swiatek

Ons Jabeur

Jessica Pegula

Aryna Sabalenka

Coco Gauff

Caroline Garcia

Daria Kasatkina

Doubles

Barbora Krejcikova/ Katerina Siniakova

Desirae Krawczyk / Demi Schuurs

Gabriela Dabrowski/ Giuliana Olmos

Coco Gauff/Jessica Pegula

Lyudmyla Kichenok/ Jelena Ostapenko

Veronika Kudermetova/ Elise Mertens

Yang Zhaoxuan / Xu Yifan

Know where to watch WTA Finals 2022:

People from the USA can watch the WTA Finals 2022 on Tennis Channel and coming to UK fans, they can watch the matches on Prime Video. Fans from India can watch the matches on Voot.

Prize Money:

2022 WTA Finals is the women's championship tennis tournament run by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA). The prize money is $5,000,000