2022 Wimbledon Schedule, Top Seeds, Live Streaming Time and Prize Money
Wimbledon 2022, the year's third Grand Slam tournament, begins in a few days and will feature some of the sport's biggest names. At Wimbledon 2022, Novak Djokovic will be the top seed in the men's singles, while Iga Swiatek will be the top seed in the women's singles.
World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev will not compete in Wimbledon 2022 owing to the All England Club's decision not to let Russian players compete due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The No. 2 seed, Alexander Zverev, is out due to an ankle injury.
Here are the complete details regarding the match:
Wimbledon 2022 draw:
The draws for the Wimbledon 2022 will take place on June 24, Friday at 2:30 PM
When will the tournament starts:
Wimbledon 2022 will starts on June 27 Monday
How many players will compete in the Wimbledon:
For Wimbledon 2022, 128 players in Men and 128 players in women will participate
Wimbledon 2022 Top 10 Seeded players:
Men's Singles:
Novak Djokovic
Rafael Nadal
Casper Ruud
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Carlos Alcaraz
Felix Auger- Aliassime
Hubert Hurkacz
Matteo Berrettini
Cameron Norrie
Jannik Sinner
Women's Singles:
Lga Swiatek
Anett Kontaveit
Ons Jabeur
Pauls Badosa
Maria Sakkari
Karolina Pliskova
Danielle Collins
Jessica Pegula
Garbine Muguruza
Emma Raducanu
Also Read: Indian All-Rounder Retires From All Forms Of Cricket
Where to watch the Wimbledon 2022 matches?
On TV: Starsports will be broadcast the Wimbledon matches
Online Streaming: Disney+Hotstar will stream the Wimbledon 2022 matches
Wimbledon 2022 final match:
The final match of Wimbledon 2022 will take place on July 10, Sunday
Prize Money for Wimbledon 2022 winner:
The winners of both men’s singles and women’s singles will be awarded £2 million at Wimbledon 2022