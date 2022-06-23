2022 Wimbledon Schedule, Top Seeds, Live Streaming Time and Prize Money

Wimbledon 2022, the year's third Grand Slam tournament, begins in a few days and will feature some of the sport's biggest names. At Wimbledon 2022, Novak Djokovic will be the top seed in the men's singles, while Iga Swiatek will be the top seed in the women's singles.

World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev will not compete in Wimbledon 2022 owing to the All England Club's decision not to let Russian players compete due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The No. 2 seed, Alexander Zverev, is out due to an ankle injury.

Here are the complete details regarding the match:

Wimbledon 2022 draw:

The draws for the Wimbledon 2022 will take place on June 24, Friday at 2:30 PM

When will the tournament starts:

Wimbledon 2022 will starts on June 27 Monday

How many players will compete in the Wimbledon:

For Wimbledon 2022, 128 players in Men and 128 players in women will participate

Wimbledon 2022 Top 10 Seeded players:

Men's Singles:

Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal

Casper Ruud

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Carlos Alcaraz

Felix Auger- Aliassime

Hubert Hurkacz

Matteo Berrettini

Cameron Norrie

Jannik Sinner

Women's Singles:

Lga Swiatek

Anett Kontaveit

Ons Jabeur

Pauls Badosa

Maria Sakkari

Karolina Pliskova

Danielle Collins

Jessica Pegula

Garbine Muguruza

Emma Raducanu

Where to watch the Wimbledon 2022 matches?

On TV: Starsports will be broadcast the Wimbledon matches

Online Streaming: Disney+Hotstar will stream the Wimbledon 2022 matches

Wimbledon 2022 final match:

The final match of Wimbledon 2022 will take place on July 10, Sunday

Prize Money for Wimbledon 2022 winner:

The winners of both men’s singles and women’s singles will be awarded £2 million at Wimbledon 2022