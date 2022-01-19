2022 My Last Season, Says Tennis Star Sania Mirza

India’s women’s tennis superstar from Hyderabad, Sania Mirza(35) announced her retirement from the game and confirmed that the 2022 season will be her last. Mirza after her opening-round loss in the women’s doubles event at the ongoing Australian Open made this statement at the post-match press conference. Kaja Juvan and Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia defeated Mirza and Kichenok 6-4, 7-6.

She was quoted saying that there are a few reasons for retirement. It’s not as simple as ‘okay I’m not going to play’. I do feel my recovery is taking longer, she said. Sania Mirza returned to the game after giving birth to her son Izhaan Mirza Malik in March 2019. She worked hard on losing weight and improving her game. The COVID pandemic also delayed her entry into the game with all games put on hold.

The Hyderabad-born first Indian tennis superstar said that she was putting her 3-year-old son at risk by travelling so much with him, which she also had to take into account.

The tennis ace also spoke about how her body was wearing down. She also spoke about how her knee hurt and was taking time to recover as she was getting older. The tennis ace also spoke about not having the same energy or motivation every day to come out and play. “I’ve always said that I will play until I enjoy that grind, the process which I’m not sure I’m enjoying as much anymore,” the six-time Grand Slam winner stated.

Looks like Sania Mirza's dream to win an Olympic medal would remain a dream. The tennis player in 2013 had established the Sania Mirza Tennis Academy in Moinabad at Hyderabad where she is providing tennis training to Indian tennis players and aspirants.

