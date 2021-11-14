France clinched their place in next year's World Cup in Qatar with an 8-0 the thrashing of Kazakhstan at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

Kylian Mbappe scored four goals in the rout. Karim Benzema scored twice, and Adrien Rabiot and Antoine Griezmann also scored, with Griezmann's penalty giving him 42 goals for France, passing Michel Platini.

The French will be joined in the finals by Belgium, after the world's top-ranked team defeated Estonia 3-1 in Brussels to take first place in Group E, ahead of Gareth Bale's Wales, who defeated Belarus 5-1 in Cardiff.

The Netherlands, who were eliminated from the 2018 World Cup, appeared to be on track to join them as they led Montenegro 2-0 entering the final 10 minutes of their match in Podgorica.

However, the Dutch conceded two goals in the final ten minutes to draw the game 2-2. They are still on top of Group G, but only by two points over Turkey and Norway.

France put on a spectacular show for its supporters on the sixth anniversary of the 2015 Paris attacks, which killed 130 people.

Mbappe started the party by putting the world champions ahead after only six minutes.