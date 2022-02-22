2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Gold Medal Winners Full List

Top athletes from 91 countries participated in 15 sports and 109 events in Beijing Winter Olympics from February 4 to February 20, 2022.

This year's Winter Olympics included seven new events for women, men, and mixed worldwide contests. Ski jumping mixed team event, short-track speed skating mixed relay, men's and women's freestyle skiing large air, freestyle skiing mixed team aerials, snowboard cross mixed team event, and women's monobob were among the new events.

Here are the top nations in the final medal count:

1. Norway – 37 (16 gold, 8 silver, 13 bronze)

2. ROC - 32 (6 gold, 12 silver, 14 bronze)

3. Germany - 27 (12 gold, 10 silver, 5 bronze)

3. Canada - 26 (4 gold, 8 silver, 14 bronze)

5. United States - 25 (8 gold, 10 silver, 7 bronze)

Here is the list of players who won the gold medals

Norway Athletes:

Biathlon: Men’s 15km Mass Start- Johannes Thingnes Boe

Cross-Country Skiing: Men’s Team Sprint Classic - E. Valnes and J.H. Klaebo

Nordic Combined: Individual Gundersen Large Hill - Joergen Graabak

Biathlon: Men’s 4×7.5km Relay- Sturla Holm Laegreid (Sturla Holm Lægreid), Vetle Sjastad Christiansen (Vetle Sjåstad Christiansen), Tarjei Boe and Johannes Thingnes Boe

Biathlon: Women’s 10km Pursuit - Marte Olsbu Roeiseland

Ski Jumping: Men’s Large Hill Individual - Marius Lindvik

Biathlon: Men’s 10km Sprint- Johannes Thingnes Boe

Biathlon: Women’s 7.5km Sprint- Marte Olsbu Roeiseland

Cross-Country Skiing: Women’s 10km Classic- Therese Johaug

Freestyle Skiing: Men’s Big Air - Birk Ruud

Cross-Country Skiing: Men’s Sprint Free- Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo

Biathlon: Mixed 4×6km Relay - Marte Olsbu Roeiseland, Tiril Eckhoff, Tarjei Boe and Johannes Thingnes Boe

Cross-Country Skiing: Women’s Skiathlon- Therese Johaug

United States Athletes:

The United States ultimately won eight gold medals, with those prizes going to:

Women's Monobob - Kaillie Humphries

Men's Figure Skating - Nathan Chen

Men's Freeski Slopestyle - Alexander Hall

Women's Snowboard Cross - Lindsey Jacobellis

Women's 500m Speedskating - Erin Jackson

Women's Snowboard Halfpipe - Chloe Kim

USA - Mixed Team Aerials

USA - Mixed Team Snowboard Cross





