2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Gold Medal Winners Full List
Top athletes from 91 countries participated in 15 sports and 109 events in Beijing Winter Olympics from February 4 to February 20, 2022.
This year's Winter Olympics included seven new events for women, men, and mixed worldwide contests. Ski jumping mixed team event, short-track speed skating mixed relay, men's and women's freestyle skiing large air, freestyle skiing mixed team aerials, snowboard cross mixed team event, and women's monobob were among the new events.
Here are the top nations in the final medal count:
1. Norway – 37 (16 gold, 8 silver, 13 bronze)
2. ROC - 32 (6 gold, 12 silver, 14 bronze)
3. Germany - 27 (12 gold, 10 silver, 5 bronze)
3. Canada - 26 (4 gold, 8 silver, 14 bronze)
5. United States - 25 (8 gold, 10 silver, 7 bronze)
Here is the list of players who won the gold medals
Norway Athletes:
Biathlon: Men’s 15km Mass Start- Johannes Thingnes Boe
Cross-Country Skiing: Men’s Team Sprint Classic - E. Valnes and J.H. Klaebo
Nordic Combined: Individual Gundersen Large Hill - Joergen Graabak
Biathlon: Men’s 4×7.5km Relay- Sturla Holm Laegreid (Sturla Holm Lægreid), Vetle Sjastad Christiansen (Vetle Sjåstad Christiansen), Tarjei Boe and Johannes Thingnes Boe
Biathlon: Women’s 10km Pursuit - Marte Olsbu Roeiseland
Ski Jumping: Men’s Large Hill Individual - Marius Lindvik
Biathlon: Men’s 10km Sprint- Johannes Thingnes Boe
Biathlon: Women’s 7.5km Sprint- Marte Olsbu Roeiseland
Cross-Country Skiing: Women’s 10km Classic- Therese Johaug
Freestyle Skiing: Men’s Big Air - Birk Ruud
Cross-Country Skiing: Men’s Sprint Free- Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo
Biathlon: Mixed 4×6km Relay - Marte Olsbu Roeiseland, Tiril Eckhoff, Tarjei Boe and Johannes Thingnes Boe
Cross-Country Skiing: Women’s Skiathlon- Therese Johaug
United States Athletes:
The United States ultimately won eight gold medals, with those prizes going to:
Women's Monobob - Kaillie Humphries
Men's Figure Skating - Nathan Chen
Men's Freeski Slopestyle - Alexander Hall
Women's Snowboard Cross - Lindsey Jacobellis
Women's 500m Speedskating - Erin Jackson
Women's Snowboard Halfpipe - Chloe Kim
USA - Mixed Team Aerials
USA - Mixed Team Snowboard Cross