2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Nishad Kumar's Silver Adds to India's Medal List

Nishad Kumar won a silver medal in the T47 High Jump at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. To win the medal, he gave his best of 2.06m. With his best jump in the final, he also set an Asian record.

Nishad Kumar, who was named in the 24-member athletics team, participated in the Men's High Jump, the youthful high jumper has his sights set on gold (T-47) but settled with a silver. The young man from Una, Himachal Pradesh, has overcome numerous challenges to get to where he is now.

On Sunday, India's Bhavina Patel made history by winning a historic silver medal in the women's individual Class 4 Table Tennis event at the Tokyo Paralympics Games. Patel, ranked No. 12 in the world, lost in straight games to World No. 1 and London Games Gold Medalist Zhou Ying, 7-11, 7-11, 6-11 in 19 minutes.