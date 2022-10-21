2 Time World Champions Out Of T20 World Cup 2022

In a must-win game, Ireland defeated the West Indies in their last Group B match at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. With Ireland's win, the two-time T20 World Cup champions are out of T20 World Cup 2022 and Ireland has advanced to Super 12.

Batting first, the West Indies scored 146 for 5 in 20 overs thanks to an unbroken 62-run innings by Brandon King. Brandon King gave the Windies a competitive first-innings total while wickets kept falling at the other end. In the end, Odean Smith scored 19 runs off 12 balls. Ireland bowler, Gareth Delany collected three wickets.

Chasing the target, Ireland completed the 147-run chase in 17.3 overs. The chase became a piece of cake for Ireland thanks to Paul Stirling's 66 unbroken and Lorcan Tucker's unbeaten 45.

Although Akeal Hosein did give the Windies a breakthrough, it didn't matter much in the grand scheme of things since Sterling, who went on to hit his 21st T20I fifty, and keeper batter Lorcan Tucker subsequently put the game in front of them. The 32-year-old, who ranks sixth in the format for scoring, went over the 3000-run threshold as well.

