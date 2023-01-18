15 Caught Selling India Vs New Zealand Hyderabad Tickets in Black

IND vs NZ ODI Hyderabad: The first match of the three-match ODI series will kick off at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on December 18 (today). Hyderabad Cricket Association ( HCA) made tickets available on Paytm from January 13 to 16. As per reports, the tickets were sold out. A full house is expected in Hyderabad today.

Meanwhile, Uppal Police have arrested 15 people for selling India Vs New Zealand Hyderabad match tickets in black.

Earlier, Hyderabad Cricket Association President Mohammad Azharuddin declared that tickets for the opening match will only be available online. To avoid the untoward situation HCA planned to sell the tickets online. It should be noted that Hyderabad hosted a T20I match between India and Australia. Several people were hurt while attempting to purchase match tickets. It has been claimed that tickets sold offline, resulting in a stampede-like situation.

