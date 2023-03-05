10 Cricketers Who Hit Most Sixes in IPL History

Chris Gayle

Gayle is the only player who holds the record the highest sixes with 357 in 142 IPL matches.

AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers as a tally of 251 sixes in 184 IPL matches.

Rohit Sharma

The MI opener and captain Rohit Sharma has record of 240 sixes in 27 IPL matches.

MS Dhoni

The CSK captain MS Dhoni has smashed 229 sixes in 234 IPL matches.

Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard has hit 223 sixes in 189 IPL matches.

Virat Kohli

The RCB captain Virat Kohli has so far smashed 218 sixes in 223 IPL matches.

David Warner

David Warner has record of 216 sixes in 162 IPL matches

Suresh Raina

In 205 IPL matches, Raina smashed 203 sixes