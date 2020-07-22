Ever wondered how lightning strike must look from the space. Well, here's one glimpse of how it looks like.

NASA astronaut Bob Behnken, currently aboard the International Space Station, has shared a view of "lightning from above" on social media. The view is spectacular and netizens can't help drooling over it.

The nine-second video has been shared by Behnken on Twitter. It shows dark cloud cover above Earth. The picture has been taken from 400 km above Earth.

In the clip, it shows violet flashes of lightning illuminate the clouds at intervals.

"Lightning from above. The violet fringes are mesmerizing," wrote Behnken. The video has over 72,000 views and many netizens commented as 'amazing'.

Have a look at it.

Lightning from above. The violet fringes are mesmerizing. pic.twitter.com/eLCGMTbfTY — Bob Behnken (@AstroBehnken) July 21, 2020

Bob Behnken is one of the two astronauts who travelled to the International Space Station in SpaceX's first crewed flight in May. He went there along with friend and colleague, Doug Hurley, as reported by a channel. The two have shared views of planet Earth.

Earlier, he had also shared visuals of Comet Neowise as it appeared as a glowing dot near the curvature of Earth.

The two US astronauts will leave for Earth on August 1, as reported by an international news agency. "Splashdown is targeted for Aug. 2. Weather will drive the actual date. Stay tuned," tweeted the US space agency's administrator Jim Bridenstine.