Special Enzyme Discovered That Breaks Down Plastic Waste Within Hours

Lifestyle News: At ambient temperatures, researchers have discovered an enzyme that breaks down plastic trash in hours rather than decades. The enzyme FAST-PETase was created from a natural PETase that allows bacteria to digest plastic (functional, active, stable, and tolerant PETase). This enzyme, according to experts, breaks down plastic into its fundamental molecular parts, which may then be recycled into new goods.

According to the researchers, the discovery has the potential to revolutionise how large businesses reuse plastics that now damage the environment, kill animals and marine life, and end up in human bodies.

Plastic pollution, experts said earlier this year, poses a threat almost equal to climate change, claiming that overproduction of plastics jeopardises the planet's basic ability to maintain a habitable environment.