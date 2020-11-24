Fake Mi Goods Sold In Bengaluru, Chennai: How To Identify If Your Xiaomi Phone Is Genuine

Xiaomi is India’s biggest smartphone brand. The Chinese company has warned consumers to be aware of fake Mi products after Rs 33.3 lakhs worth of counterfeit goods were seized in Chennai and Bangalore during the months of October and December.

As per the details issued by the company, the local police conducted raids in two cities following complaints. Over 3,000 products were seized. Mobile back cases, headphones, power banks, chargers and earphones were found. The shop owners from both cities were arrested for allegedly selling fake Mi India products worth of Rs 24.9 lakhs and Rs 8.4 lakhs respectively. They were managing this business for a long time and sold many unauthorised products in the market, it emerged.

Counterfeit products not only degrade the company’s pride but also poses a threat to customer's safety. Sometimes data security and privacy issues may happen. The company advised customers to buy genuine products from authorised stores.