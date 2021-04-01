Yuvarathnaa: Watch Puneeth Rajkumar Fans Excitement Over Hero Entry!

After a long time, fans of Puneeth Rajkumar got to see their dearest hero on big screens. Can anyone stop them from reacting over Puneeth's entry? Obviously, a big No. Fans celebrated the moment. Here is the video of fans enjoying Puneeth Rajkumar's entry on the big screen. Without late, just give a look at it.

Yuvarathnaa, an action drama helmed by Santhosh Ananddram and bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. The movie also stars Sayyeshaa, Sonu Gowda, Dhananjay, Prakash Raj, Sai Kumar and others. The music was composed by Thaman and the songs released so far have already become superhits on YouTube. The Twitterati is all praises for Puneeth Rajkumar's performance and the movie garners love for all the obvious reasons. The storyline of the movie was loved not only by the fans but also the others.

