Puneeth Rajkumar, who is known as the Power Star of Sandalwood is back with a bang. This time, with the hugely awaited movie Yuvarathnaa which hit theatres today (April 1, 2021). Movie buffs and fans have accorded a thumping reception to Puneeth Rajkumar's latest release. The film is directed by Santosh Anandrram and produced under the Hombale Films banner by Vijay Kirangdur. So expectations have skyrocketed. The movie also has an impressive star cast including the likes of Prakash Raj, Dolly Dhananjay, Sonu Gowda and Sayyesha among others. Fans are more excited this time around as Puneeth Aka Appu will be seen as a college student in the film. So how is Yuvarathnaa? Does the movie live up to the audience expectations? Here you go our review from the early shows of Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa.

Puneeth Rajkumar Fans always expect a complete package in his movies. Thus the makers always ensure that they include a little bit of everything like dance, fights, romance and ofcourse punch dialogues which are synonymous with Appu. Keeping this in mind, Santosh Anandrram has managed to offer Puneeth fans all that they are expecting in the very first half of the movie itself. Even though the movie starts off on a serious note, the director does not bore the audience by holding on to the same tone throughout the first half. He introduces comedy, love and Appu's charisma which makes it worthwhile for his fans. However, the maker manages to keep things under wraps so as to hold the attention of the audience in his grip. The story narration in Yuvarathnaa is such that the makers have the audience listen to them with rapt attention.

Puneeth Rajkumar's entry is something that masses want and it definitely is a whistle worthy action scene as expected. The movie Yuvarathnaa deals with a very serious issue related to the youth these days which they can instantly connect to. Dhananjay's character stands out in the first half and it appears his character Dolly from Shivanna's Tagaru is carried forward in Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa.

The faceoff between Puneeth and Dolly is a treat for fans and evokes hoots from the audience in Theatres. The song Power of Youth which became a chartbuster soon as it was dropped on the internet is in the very first half and gives fans goosebumps.

Sayyesha plays a medical professor in the movie and Neenade Naa song is something that mesmerises the audience. Puneeth's fights thrill his fans. His punch dialogues keep the audience happy throughout the movie. The characters played bg Sonu Gowda, Prakash Raj, Diganth and Sai Kumar manages to pique the curiosity of the audience.

The second half of the movie takes a new turn and keeps the audience engrossed. Puneeth Rajkumar's performance is top class so is the narration of the screenplay writer. The film will be another feather in Puneeth's cap.

Verdict: Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa is an out an out mass entertainer with. Social message. It's a visual treat for fans of Appu. Santosh Anandrram has a winner in hand! Go watch it this weekend.

Yuvarathnaa Rating: 4/5