Yuvarathnaa OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar is riding high on the success of his recent release 'Yuvarathnaa' which is raking in moolah at the worldwide box office. Looking at the overwhelming response to the movie, the makers of the movie are looking forward to extending the theatre list. The film has kept cash registers ringing at the box office.

Puneeth's Yuvarathnaa digital rights have been bagged by Amazon Prime Video for a record price. Last year, there were speculations that Yuvarathnaa would release on Prime Video. But, they haven't released it as the team efforts into the film was for more than two years. If reports are to go anything by, Yuvarathnaa is likely to get the stream on Prime Video by third week of April. Still, it's unclear an official confirmation regarding this news is awaited.

Yuvarathnaa is directed by Santosh Anandrram and produced under the Homable films banner by Vijay Kiragandur. The film features Sayyesha, Sonu Gowda, Dhananjay and Prakash Raj among others who are seen in prominent roles.