Yuvarathnaa First Day First Show Tickets Selling Like Hot Cakes, Puneeth Rajkumar Fever Begins

Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa fever begins. Just a day left for the movie to hit theatres and expectations have reached its peak with tickets for all shows of the movie in theatres getting booked. The tickets of Yuvarathnaa first day first show have been selling like hot cakes with theatres displaying a housefull board outside.

Even in Karnataka's culture capital Mysore, tickets in a majority of theatres have been sold out.

It appears, Puneeth Rajkumar's promotions for his upcoming movie Yuvarathnaa titled Yuvasambhrama during which he toured all the major cities in Karnataka has paid off.

Yuvarathnaa is slated for release in both Kannada and Telugu tomorrow and Puneeth mania has gripped social media with fans starting a countdown for the movie's release. The film which also stars Sayyesha, Prakash Raj, Dolly Dhananjay and Sonu among others is directed by Santosh Anandrram. Yuvarathnaa is bankrolled by Hombale films which is also producing Tollywood Rebel Star Prabhas's Salaar movie which is being helmed by Prashanth Neel, the director of KGF. Interestingly, Vijay Kirangdur (of Hombale films) has produced both KGF Chapter 1 and 2 too.

Sakshipost will bring you all the update related to Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa movie. Keep an eye on this space for all the news about namma favourite Rajakumara-Puneeth Aka Appu.