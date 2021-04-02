Yuvarathnaa First Day Collection: Puneeth Rajkumar Movie Day 1 Box Office Vs Roberrt, Pogaru

Kannada Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa is the third film from Karnataka to release in theatres after the coronavirus pandemic lockdown restrictions. The film has earned glowing reviews by fans and critics. The film has been creating a rampage at the box office. Puneeth and his team are celebrating big since their latest release is receiving immense love and appreciation by Appu fans and the general public. The film is heading to towards becoming another biggest blockbuster at the Karnataka box office.

The film is running successfully across Karnataka as well as even other parts of the country. If reports are to be believed, the film has created a new box office record in Karnataka.As per trade analysts, going by theatre occupancy Yuvarathnaa is estimated to have earned anywhere between 7 and 10 crores on its opening day. Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa first day collections of box office report of the film seems to be out. It is worth recalling that Darshan's latest outing Roberrt had raked in a whopping 14 crores on its very first day at the box office While Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru racked up 8.71 crores on its opening day. Exact figures are yet to be known. We shall update area-wise collections, shortly.

Yuvarathnaa is directed by Santosh Anandrram and produced under the Homable films banner by Vijay Kiragandur. The film features Sayyesha, Sonu Gowda, Dhananjay and Prakash Raj among others who are seen in prominent roles.