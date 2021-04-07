Yuvarathnaa Day 6 Collections: Puneeth Rajkumar Sets Karnataka Box Office On Fire

Kannada actor and Sandalwood Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar has every reason to celebrate as his latest release Yuvarathnaa is doing unstoppable business at the box office. The film has set the box office on fire. Yuvarathnaa has not only taken the domestic market by storm but it is also creating ripples in the overseas market. In Yuvarathnaa, Puneeth Rajkumar is seen playing a College student with a vision. How he takes on the corrupt education system and bring out a change in the society forms the crux of the story.

Yuvarathnaa was loved by the audiences and appreciated by critics and celebrities. No wonder the film is faring well at the box office worldwide. Talking about the latest collections, Yuvarathnaa is believed to have earned Rs 1.50 cr on its sixth day at the box office. The total Karnataka gross of the film seems to be 40.05 cr.

Yuvarathnaa is directed by Santosh Anandrram and produced under the Homable films banner by Vijay Kiragandur. Apart from Puneeth Rajkumar, the film also features Sayyesha, Sonu Gowda, Dhananjay and Prakash Raj among others who are seen in prominent roles. Watch this space for more updates.