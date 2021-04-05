Yuvarathnaa Day 4 Collections: Puneeth Rajkumar Film Earns Excellent Shares Over Weekend

Kannada Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar seems to have cast his magic spell over the audience yet again. His performance as a college student in Yuvarathnaa, which was released in Theatres last week (April 1) is being much talked about.

The film is not only ruling the domestic box office but doing tremendous business at the overseas box office too. It's a known fact that yesterday, being weekend, people who couldn't watch the film rushed to theatres because of the positive word of mouth, giving the film's box office numbers further push.

The buzz on social media suggests that Yuvarathnaa has already touched Rs 50 crores in just four days of its release. Before we jump to conclusions, we will wait for the production house Hombale films to release the official collections poster of Yuvarathnaa which they usually do.

If you have been frantically searching for Yuvarathnaa collections, then you have stumbled upon the right page.

Speaking about the collections, Yuvarathnaa has managed to earn $8,886 at the USA box office. The total USA box office collections stand at $25,427.

Coming to domestic collections, It is said that Yuvarathnaa has earned at least around Rs 9 cr on its fourth day at the box office, as per sources.

It is worth mentioning here that Yuvarathnaa has recorded overall 95 per cent seat occupancy during the weekend after the govt eased corona curbs till April 7.

Sources say that The film is all set to gross Rs 50 lakhs plus from two centres Bharath & Malikarjuna. The film is expected to have gained excellent shares over the weekend. We shall reveal the exact figures of Yuvarathnaa in all areas, shortly. In the meantime, take a look at the Yuvarathnaa collections report doing the rounds on social media: