Puneeth Rajkumar starrer Yuvarathnaa is doing unstoppable business at the box office. Looks like the film is gearing up to create new records at the worldwide box office. People are gushing about the film and celebrities can't stop praising the cast and crew of the film.

Yuvarathnaa has received a huge round of applause from Tollywood celebrities too. The Telugu audience have lapped up the movie and showering their praises on Puneeth for his performance. Yuvarathnaa has also become another blockbuster hit of 2021 after Darshan's Roberrt and Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru.

Talking about the latest collections, Yuvarathnaa has managed to earn Rs 9.15 cr from just Karnataka on its second day at the box office. The total India gross of Yuvarathnaa is estimated to be around Rs 10 cr. The total movie collections of Yuvarathnaa for two days is estimated to be around Rs 20 cr plus. Exact figures are yet to be known. We shall update area-wise collections, shortly. In the meantime take a look at the tweets making the rounds about Yuvarathnaa collections:

Yuvarathnaa is directed by Santosh Anandrram and produced under the Homable films banner by Vijay Kiragandur. The film features Sayyesha, Sonu Gowda, Dhananjay and Prakash Raj in key roles.