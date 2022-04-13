Yash's KGF Vs Vijay's Beast at Box Office

Kannada actor Yash’s KGF 2 and Vijay’s Beast are all set to have an epic clash at the box office. Both the films are releasing in the same week with a gap of one day. Yash and Vijay are the biggest superstars in the entertainment industry.

Trade pundits can't wait to know which fillm would become the box office winner of this month. It remains to be seen which film-- Beast or KGF 2 will be able to do marvellous business at the box office.

No doubt, Yash’s KGF 2, being a Pan India movie, is expected to do much better business than Beast. We do agree there is no comparison between KGF 2 and beast-- be it content or cast or the promotions done for both the films.

Only thing is that Vijay and Yash films are going to lock horns at the box office. Which film is going to get the lion's share film collections at the box office is yet to be seen.

KGF 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel.The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.

