Yash's KGF Chapter 2 US Premieres Collections

Finally, Yash features KGF: Chapter 2 has been released in theatres. Guess what? The film received a rousing response from several quarters. Yash fans can’t stop gushing about the film. Movie buffs are raving about the film.

Last night, KGF 2 premiers were held in North America. KGF 2 was released in theatres more than 10,000 screens across the globe.

Talking about the US premiers collections, the film has managed to earn $805,637) . KGF 2 US premiers are said to be $800k plus. The total premiers collections ate yet to be revealed.

KGF 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel. Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Rao Ramesh among others are seen in key roles.