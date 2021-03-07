Yash's KGF Chapter 2 Joins 100 Crore Club Before Release, Beats Rajinikanth's Robot Record

Sandalwood Rocking Star Yash's KGF Chapter 2 is one of the hugely awaited movies of the year. The film's shoot was recently wrapped up and the makers are busy with the post-production works of the movie. The film is directed by Sandalwood's most sought after director Prashanth Neel.

It may be recalled that Yash's KGF made a lot of news for the collections it made at the box office. The satellite and digital rights of the movie too were in high demand. Now, the latest we hear is that the demand for theatrical rights, satellite and digital streaming rights of KGF Chapter 2 has multiplied now. This has happened especially after the makers release KGF 2 teaser and also the first look of several actors in the movie including Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.

The latest we hear is that Yash's KGF Chapter 2 has already joined the 100 crore club even before its release. It is known that Rajinikanth's Enthiran aka Robot 2.0 had amassed 110 crores from selling all the rights. Now, we hear that Yash has beaten the Kollywood superstar's record as his most awaited movie KGF Chapter 2 has already raked in a whopping 120 crores so far by adding 10 crores more from pre-release business. At this rate, KGF Chapter 2 will probably break records of other movies too.

It is worth mentioning here that Robot 2.0 profits created a record in south cinema history. Now, it remains to be seen if Yash's KGF will set new benchmarks for other south language movies. Btw, Hombale films has bankrolled the project.