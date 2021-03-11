Yash's KGF Box Office Record Under Threat?

Yash became a popular star across the nation with the movie 'KGF: Chapter-1'. It's a known fact that the film went on to become a profitable venture at the box office especially in the Karnataka region. The film set a new benchmark in terms of box office collections.

A few people may have thought that it's hard to beat KGF collections. If you ask us, it looks like it is going be easy for actor Darshan to beat KGF collections. Yes, what you read is right.

Darshan's latest release Roberrt has got a massive release in Chennai and Bengaluru. The makers of the movie have added six shows per day, the screen count and ticket price of Roberrt is more than that of KGF.

Considering all this, Darshan's Roberrt might be able to break KGF collections. Netizens are saying that KGF collection record is under threat. They also predict that Roberrt's opening day collection nett will be around Rs 20 cr. Will Yash's top box office record be erased by Roberrt? Let's wait and watch.

Meanwhile, Yash is currently waiting for the release of his much-awaited film 'KGF-2' and it is a sequel to KGF which was released in 2018. The magnum opus is directed by Prashanth Neel and the film which is in the post-production stage, will hit the screens in the second half of this year. Keep watching this space for more updates.