Yash Supports Vijay's Beast: Deets Inside

Kannada actor Yash is a man of the hour thanks to his mindblowing trailer of KGF: Chapter 2. The trailer has received millions of views and is currently trending at the top on YouTube.

Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year. The entire nation has been waiting for the film's release. It is the sequel to the critically acclaimed KGF: Chapter 1, which was released in 2018. KGF 2 is all set to arrive in theatres on April 14, 2022.

Expectations are running high for this project. On the other hand, Vijay's Beast is also gearing up for theatrical release in the same week as KGF 2's release. Yes, Vijay's Beast is set for a grand theatrical release on April 13, 2022.

For the past week, Yash and Vijay fans have been having a war on social media about KGF 2 vs Beast.

A section of the audience is also claiming that the Beast can't survive at the box office because of KGF 2. Will Beast be able to beat KGF 2? A section of the audience is putting Vijay's Beast down. They were criticising Vijay and his film on social media. Yash, who heard that his fans are debating on social media over the two releases, spoke at the trailer launch event of KGF: 2.

Yash stated that "This is not an election, it’s our cinema. It’s not KGF VS Beast, it’s KGF and Beast. I always respect my seniors. My best wishes to the team. I’m sure Vijay Sir fans will celebrate both the films said Yash at the KGFChapter2Trailer event."

Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel and is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale films. Sanjay Dutt and Srinidhi Shetty will be seen in significant roles.