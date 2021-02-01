Yash Fans Ask PM Modi For National Holiday On KGF Release Day

Everyone is eagerly waiting for the release of KGF:Chapter 2 and we all know the history created by the first part of KGF. A couple of days ago, Yash took to his social media and announced the release date. He shared a poster with the caption, "Fasten your seat belt cause the date is set."

The movie is going to hit the theatres on July 16th, 2021. On the poster, Yash donned a brown coloured suit and is holding a machine gun with a lion statue behind him. Here is the post.

Earlier this month, the makers of the movie released the teaser of KGF: Chapter 2. KGF: Chapter 2 is the sequel to KGF: Chapter 1, in which Yash reprises role as Rocky. Prashanth Neel is the director of the movie and bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur. Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon will be seen in key roles in the movie. KGF: Chapter 2 is going to be released in Kannada and will be dubbed in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

Now, the interesting thing is that the fans of Yash are requesting Narendra Modi to declare national holiday on 16 July 2021. Here is a tweet in which the netizen is urging Modi to declare the national holiday.

Here are few more tweets.