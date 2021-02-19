Yash Fan Suicide In Mandya: This Kind Of Admiration Nothing To Be Proud Of, Says KGF Actor

Sandalwood Rocking Star Yash made it clear that he will never tolerate the outrageous behavior of his fans. The bitter incident in Mandya where fan of the KGF actor has pained him as this happened despite his advice on previous occasions. Here's what Yash has said about his fan's suicide.

The KGF actor reacted to the death of Ramakrishna, a young man from Kodidodi village in Mandya taluk, who committed suicide by writing a death note saying that 'rocking star' Yash and former chief minister Siddaramaiah should attend his funeral. The actor has sent a clear message saying that this kind of admiration was not right.

Yash shared his opinion about the incident through his social media accounts. He stated: "The admiration and adoration of fans is our life and pride. But can we be proud of the admiration of Ramakrishna from Mandya? Let it not be a model for fans' love. May Peace be upon the soul of Kodi Doddi Ramakrishna. Om Shanti."

Yash stated in no uncertain terms that his fan Doddi Ramakrishna's suicide was nothing to be proud of.

Here's a look at his tweet...