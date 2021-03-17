Yash Creates Unbeatable Record With KGF Chapter 2

Everyone is eagerly waiting for the release of KGF Chapter 2. We all know about the records created by KGF Chapter 1 and we think that the upcoming movie, KGF Chapter 2 would also set a new benchmark. KGF Chapter 2 is one of the most anticipated films. Now, the news is that the teaser of KGF Chapter 2, which was released on YouTube has created a new record. KGF 2 teaser is the most viewed and liked teaser in the world.

The teaser has got more than 175 million views and 8 million likes on YouTube. Till now, no other film achieved this feat. Most netizens are saying that KGF Chapter 2 is going to beat the records set by Baahubali series. Let us wait and see how the audience are going to take the film. The movie is going to hit theatres on July 16, 2021.

KGF: Chapter 2, directed by Prashanth Neel and is financed by Hombale Films. Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malvika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Ayyappa P. Sharma, Rao Ramesh, Eshwari Rao, Lakki Lakshman, Vashishta Simha, Archana Jois, T. S. Nagabharana, Saran will be seen in prominent roles of the film.

On the professional front, Prashanth Neel is busy with his other movie, Salaar. Prabhas and Shruti Haasan will be seen as the lead actors in the movie. The shooting of the film has already started and the movie is being made on a huge budget. Salaar is going to hit theatres on April 14, 2022.