Yash Asks For A Special Gift From His Fans On 37th Birthday

Kannada actor Yash doesn't need any introduction. As the onscreen Rocky Bhai, he is the king of KGF franchise. Yash's performance in the two KGF movies was superb. The elevation scenes crafted by Prashanth Neel kept the film on the national map. Last year, KGF 2 was released and it also reaped double profits at the box office.

After KGF 2, Yash hasn't announced any new projects as yet. People are waiting for more films from him. Yash's birthday is around the corner; it falls on January 8. Yash seems to have got some birthday plans. He won't be in Bengaluru on his birthday. Before leaving the city, Yash has written a beautiful letter to his fans.

Yash informed his fans that on his birthday (January 8), he will not be in town and owing to this, he will not be able to meet them. He signed off his note promising his fans, "Will make it worth the wait."

"To, My fans - my strength, The effort you all put in to showcase your love and affection all year round and especially on my birthday, fill my heart with gratitude. I have never been a birthday person, but over the years, witnessing the enthusiasm with which you celebrate and being able to meet you in person to mark the day, has made it special," reads Yash's letter.

KGF 2 actor added, "I am working towards clinching something that I believe in and am passionate about. You are the ones who empower me to think bigger and better. When I meet you next, I want to share that news and all the details with you. To be able to do that, I need some more time, which seems unlikely by 8th of January. So, this year, I ask you all a specific gift - the gift of your patience and understanding."

